06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/08/2017 - 16:27 BST

Monaco Complete Signing of Newcastle United Target

 




Monaco have confirmed the signing of attacker Adama Diakhaby from Rennes, landing a player who has also been linked with Newcastle United this summer.

The principality club are bidding to fill the holes left in their squad by a series of key departures and recently pressed the accelerator on a deal for Diakhaby with Rennes.




He has now officially joined last season's Ligue 1 champions and has put pen to paper on a contract at the Stade Louis II running until the summer of 2022.

Last term was Diakhaby's first in senior football and he impressed with Rennes, making 25 appearances in the French top flight and scoring four goals.
 


Rafael Benitez's Newcastle showed interest in the attacker, while Ligue 1 side Lille were also keen.

But Diakhaby will be playing his football with Monaco in the forthcoming campaign, which also means an opportunity to turn out in the Champions League.

Leonardo Jardim's men start their Ligue 1 defence on Friday by hosting Toulouse.
 