Official: Leeds Snap Up Midfielder On Free Transfer

Leeds United have snapped up former Juventus midfielder Ouasim Bouy on a free transfer and have loaned him out to Spanish outfit Cultural Leonesa for the season.



The Dutchman had two loan spells at Palermo and PEC Zwolle last season before Juventus released him at the end of the campaign.











Leeds have quickly snapped up the midfielder on a free transfer and the 24-year-old has signed four-year contract with the Yorkshire giants this summer.



Bouy won’t be part of Leeds’ plans for the senior team next season and he has been loaned out to Spanish second tier outfit Cultural Leonesa for the 2017/18 campaign.





Leeds are hopeful that a fruitful loan spell in Spain will help him to get up to speed and he could have a long term future at Elland Road starting next summer.

A product of the Ajax academy, Buoy joined the Juventus youth set-up in 2012, but only made one senior appearance for the Serie A giants during his seven-year stint with the club.



He also had loan spells at Hamburg, Panathinaikos and Brescia before joining Leeds this summer.

