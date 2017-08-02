RB Leipzig Sporting Director Weighs In On New Contract For Liverpool Target Naby Keita

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick admits that there is no guarantee that Liverpool target Naby Keita will sign a new contract with the club, which would remove his release clause, but has stressed he won’t be leaving the club this summer.



Liverpool have been pushing hard to snare the Guinea midfielder away from RB Leipzig, but the Bundesliga outfit have been steadfast in their stance of not selling him in the current window.











Rangnick has been vocal in his view that Keita does not need to be sold this summer, but the RB Leipzig sporting director is aware he would be able to do very little if the Reds come back for Keita next year.



A release clause worth €50m will come into effect in Keita’s contract at the end of next season and while RB Leipzig are keen to see him sign fresh terms to eliminate the buy-out clause, Rangnick admits there are no guarantees.





Speaking to German magazine Sport Bild, the RB Leipzig deal maker said: “I am not assuming prematurely that we will be able to extend his contract.”

Rangnick remains keen to get rid of the buy-out clause via a new deal for Keita, but insisted everything depends on how things work out next season.



However, he made it clear the 22-year-old midfielder will not leave this summer.



Rangnick said: “I can assure everyone that Naby will play for us next season.



“All the other scenarios depend on how we do this season, how Naby plays and so on and so forth.”

