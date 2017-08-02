Roma Line Up Bid For Liverpool Target Emre Mor After Riyad Mahrez Pursuit Stalls

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are lining up a bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor, who has been linked with Liverpool, after seeing their efforts to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City stall.



Mor endured a frustrating season with a lack of game time at Dortmund last term and in recent days Fiorentina have been trying to agree a deal with Dortmund, though their €12m proposal is considered low by the Germans.











Now Roma are in the mix for the Liverpool target after their efforts to snap up Mahrez from Leicester hit a wall.



According to Sky Italia, the Giallorossi are preparing a proposal of €20m for Mor to tempt Dortmund into selling.





Roma did look at Mor earlier this year, but were unwilling to meet Dortmund's price tag of €25m plus a further €5m in bonus payments .