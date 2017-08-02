XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2017 - 23:01 BST

Roma Line Up Bid For Liverpool Target Emre Mor After Riyad Mahrez Pursuit Stalls

 




Roma are lining up a bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor, who has been linked with Liverpool, after seeing their efforts to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City stall.

Mor endured a frustrating season with a lack of game time at Dortmund last term and in recent days Fiorentina have been trying to agree a deal with Dortmund, though their €12m proposal is considered low by the Germans.




Now Roma are in the mix for the Liverpool target after their efforts to snap up Mahrez from Leicester hit a wall.

According to Sky Italia, the Giallorossi are preparing a proposal of €20m for Mor to tempt Dortmund into selling.
 


Roma did look at Mor earlier this year, but were unwilling to meet Dortmund's price tag of €25m plus a further €5m in bonus payments.

Now Dortmund have softened their position on the wide-man and Roma are set to try their luck with a €20m offer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be an admirer of Mor, but it remains to be seen whether the Reds will come to the table to rival Fiorentina and Roma for his signature.
 