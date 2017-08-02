Roma Line Up Bid For Liverpool Target Emre Mor After Riyad Mahrez Pursuit Stalls

Roma are lining up a bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor, who has been linked with Liverpool, after seeing their efforts to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City stall.
Mor endured a frustrating season with a lack of game time at Dortmund last term and in recent days Fiorentina have been trying to agree a deal with Dortmund, though their €12m proposal is considered low by the Germans.
Now Roma are in the mix for the Liverpool target after their efforts to snap up Mahrez from Leicester hit a wall.
According to Sky Italia, the Giallorossi are preparing a proposal of €20m for Mor to tempt Dortmund into selling.
Roma did look at Mor earlier this year, but were unwilling to meet Dortmund's price tag of €25m plus a further €5m in bonus payments.
Now Dortmund have softened their position on the wide-man and Roma are set to try their luck with a €20m offer.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be an admirer of Mor, but it remains to be seen whether the Reds will come to the table to rival Fiorentina and Roma for his signature.