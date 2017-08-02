Selling Naby Keita To Liverpool Just Makes No Sense – RB Leipzig Deal-Maker

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has sent out a defiant message on Liverpool target Naby Keita and insists the club did not build a team to reach the Champions League only to then see it dismantled.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been desperate to lay his hands on the midfielder this summer, but the Reds have at every turn been met with a side who do not wish to sell.











Ragnick insists that it is not a question of money, with Liverpool not succeeding even if they offered €100m, as RB Leipzig do not want to break up a team that finished second in the Bundesliga last term and qualified for the Champions League in the new campaign.



"It does not matter at all whether there is €75m offered or €100m", Rangnick told Sport Bild.





"We have not developed for five years so that we can lose one of our best players in our first year in the Champions League", he continued.