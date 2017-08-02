Sensational – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Win At Rosenborg

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed a "sensational" performance from his side after they edged out Rosenborg 1-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League playoff round.



The first leg in Glasgow ended 0-0, meaning the tie was finely balanced heading into the second leg at Rosenborg's Norway home.











The first half was goalless, but it was Celtic who managed to create the better chances.



Celtic then withstood a spell of Rosenborg pressure after the break, before scoring the crucial goal in the 69th minute when winger James Forrest hit a powerful shot.





Rosenborg tried to respond, but Celtic were comfortable and booked their place in the playoff round, meaning they are now closing in on qualifying for the lucrative group stage .