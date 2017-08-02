Sensational – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Win At Rosenborg

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed a "sensational" performance from his side after they edged out Rosenborg 1-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League playoff round.
The first leg in Glasgow ended 0-0, meaning the tie was finely balanced heading into the second leg at Rosenborg's Norway home.
The first half was goalless, but it was Celtic who managed to create the better chances.
Celtic then withstood a spell of Rosenborg pressure after the break, before scoring the crucial goal in the 69th minute when winger James Forrest hit a powerful shot.
Rosenborg tried to respond, but Celtic were comfortable and booked their place in the playoff round, meaning they are now closing in on qualifying for the lucrative group stage.
For Rodgers, his Celtic side had put in a superb shift against the Norwegians.
"Big performance. To play that way was sensational. It was a great victory for us", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"James Forrest gets his goal from wide, but did a great job centrally. It's a huge credit to the players.
"We haven't conceded a goal. I was fairly comfortable with that set-up and how we defended and I was particularly pleased when we got the goal. After that, they never had any chances, Rosenborg."
And the Celtic boss is now looking forward to the playoff round, which he feels will be nervy and tough no matter who the Bhoys draw.
"When the draw comes, it's going to be one of those anxious moments again over the two legs. Whoever we get, it'll be a tough game."