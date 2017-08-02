XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2017 - 22:43 BST

Sensational – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Win At Rosenborg

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed a "sensational" performance from his side after they edged out Rosenborg 1-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League playoff round.

The first leg in Glasgow ended 0-0, meaning the tie was finely balanced heading into the second leg at Rosenborg's Norway home.




The first half was goalless, but it was Celtic who managed to create the better chances.

Celtic then withstood a spell of Rosenborg pressure after the break, before scoring the crucial goal in the 69th minute when winger James Forrest hit a powerful shot.
 


Rosenborg tried to respond, but Celtic were comfortable and booked their place in the playoff round, meaning they are now closing in on qualifying for the lucrative group stage.

For Rodgers, his Celtic side had put in a superb shift against the Norwegians.

"Big performance. To play that way was sensational. It was a great victory for us", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"James Forrest gets his goal from wide, but did a great job centrally. It's a huge credit to the players.

"We haven't conceded a goal. I was fairly comfortable with that set-up and how we defended and I was particularly pleased when we got the goal. After that, they never had any chances, Rosenborg."

And the Celtic boss is now looking forward to the playoff round, which he feels will be nervy and tough no matter who the Bhoys draw.

"When the draw comes, it's going to be one of those anxious moments again over the two legs. Whoever we get, it'll be a tough game."
 