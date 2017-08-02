XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/08/2017 - 14:33 BST

This Means Leeds United Must Be Up There Competing – Whites Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes season ticket sales show that there is optimism around Elland Road ahead of the new season, but believes it also puts pressure on the team to perform and compete.

Despite the departure of popular head coach Garry Monk at the end of last season, ahead of the new campaign there is a quiet confidence around the Whites and their squad.




Thomas Christiansen has brought in several new players and is expected to add more names to the Leeds squad, while encouraging performances in pre-season have also provided more belief to the fans.

Gray believes Andrea Radrizzani’s decision to buy back Elland Road played a key role in building a positive atmosphere around the club and that is evident with the way the season tickets have been lapped up by the Leeds supporters.
 


However, he also added that this optimism puts pressure on the players to perform and compete for promotion next season in the Championship.  

Gray told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “This summer you can feel a lot of optimism around the place.

“The owner has bought Elland Road back and he’s spent money on players.

“The supporters have taken up 18,000 season tickets which means we’ll be looking at crowds of 30,000 at Elland Road if the team are going well.

“If you’re selling 18,000 season tickets you have to be up there and you have to compete.

"That’s the way I see it.”
 