Top Six Is Minimum Target – Andrea Radrizzani’s Expectations For Thomas Christiansen At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has been set a minimum target of finishing in the top six in the Championship this season by club owner Andrea Radrizzani.



Under Garry Monk last term the Whites defied expectations to challenge for a spot in the playoffs, though they fell away late in the season and finished in seventh spot.











Radrizzani bought 50 per cent of the club at the start of the year and increased his control to 100 per cent this summer, with one of his first tasks being to choose Monk's successor after the Englishman left for Middlesbrough.



The Italian has brought in Christiansen and is clear the Dane needs to have Leeds in the top six as a minimum requirement.





" This year we need to compete. We need to compete at the top of the league and be in the top six", Radrizzani told the BBC, when asked what the season's target is.