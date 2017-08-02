Top Six Is Minimum Target – Andrea Radrizzani’s Expectations For Thomas Christiansen At Leeds United

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has been set a minimum target of finishing in the top six in the Championship this season by club owner Andrea Radrizzani.
Under Garry Monk last term the Whites defied expectations to challenge for a spot in the playoffs, though they fell away late in the season and finished in seventh spot.
Radrizzani bought 50 per cent of the club at the start of the year and increased his control to 100 per cent this summer, with one of his first tasks being to choose Monk's successor after the Englishman left for Middlesbrough.
The Italian has brought in Christiansen and is clear the Dane needs to have Leeds in the top six as a minimum requirement.
"This year we need to compete. We need to compete at the top of the league and be in the top six", Radrizzani told the BBC, when asked what the season's target is.
"We invested in the club to improve the quality.
"Last season we had a good year with many young players. We failed at the beginning of the season and the end of the season, but during the season we had good games, good points and good character.
"If we keep this fighting spirit which was a characteristic of Leeds United last year and we increase the quality then we don't need to worry and we can compete at the top", he added.
"Yes [a playoff spot is the minimum requirement]."
A top six finish as a minimum may be viewed as a tough ask from Christiansen in what will be his first season as a head coach in the Championship, while other clubs have splashed the cash to power their own promotion pushes.