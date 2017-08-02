XRegister
02/08/2017 - 17:53 BST

Turkish Giants Latest Club To Join Race For Liverpool Target Luan

 




Fenerbahce have joined the chase for Liverpool linked Brazilian forward Luan.

The Gremio talent is attracting interest from Europe and the Brazilian side are open to letting him leave for the right price, but so far that price has not been hit by any of the interested parties.




Liverpool are just one of the clubs to be linked with the Brazilian, while Sampdoria have been working to try to take Luan to Serie A.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have joined the race for forward as they look to win the race for his signature.
 


Fenerbahce could finish just third in the Turkish Super Lig last season as Besiktas won the title and are keen to put in an improved showing in the forthcoming campaign.

Luan earned his first senior cap for Brazil earlier this year and has been tripped for big things.

With the Brazilian season in full swing, Luan's club side Gremio currently sit in a lofty second place in the country's Serie A.
 