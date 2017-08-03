Agent Meeting Puts Schalke In Mix For Southampton and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke have held talks with the agent of West Ham and Southampton wing target Nicolai Muller as they insert themselves into the mix for the player.



The 29-year-old winger’s contract with Hamburg expires at the end of next season and he has refused to sign a new deal despite an offer on his table from the Bundesliga outfit.











Muller has been linked with a move to England with Southampton and West Ham interested in snapping him up and even Wolfsburg are keen on getting their hands on him.



However, Hamburg have made it clear that they won’t be allowing him to leave this summer despite the player refusing a new contract, but the club could be under pressure to sell him this month.





And another Bundesliga outfit are interested in Muller, as according to Sky Deutschland, Schalke have been in contact with the player’s agent and are keen to sign him.

Schalke held talks with the winger’s agent in recent weeks and are confident of convincing Muller to join as the player has a good relationship with the club officials from his time at Mainz.



And it remains to be seen whether Hamburg continue to refuse to sell the player and risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

