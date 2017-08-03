XRegister
03/08/2017 - 18:07 BST

Barcelona Confirm PSG Bound Neymar’s Release Clause Paid

 




Barcelona have confirmed that Neymar has paid the €222m release clause in his contract, clearing the way for a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar's lawyers visited La Liga headquarters on Thursday and attempted to deposit the release clause, but were refused the right to do so by the league authorities.




Now the fee has been paid to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants confirming the €222m has been received, meaning Neymar's contract at the Camp Nou has now been ended.

Neymar is now expected to quickly complete his move to PSG.
 


The 25-year-old is set to earn a whopping €865,000 per week at the Parc des Princes when he puts pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Taking into account the €222m transfer fee, PSG's total investment in Neymar will come in at nearly €450m.

The Brazilian's pay packet in France will ensure he is the highest paid player in world football, with PSG looking to build their side around Neymar and win the Champions League, which has eluded the club so far.
 