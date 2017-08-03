Bournemouth’s Players Are Serie A Standard – Nicola Salerno Expects Tough Test For Napoli

Former Leeds United sporting director Nicola Salerno believes that Bournemouth will pose a tough test for Napoli in a friendly on Sunday and stressed his view that the Cherries undoubtedly have players of Serie A quality.
Eddie Howe's men are due to play host to Napoli on Sunday as both sides continue their preparations for their respective forthcoming campaigns.
Salerno, who worked as Leeds' sporting director under Massimo Cellino, has first hand experience of Bournemouth and is sure Napoli will be given a solid test.
"Against Bournemouth it will be a tough match", he said on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss.
Salerno is also sure Bournemouth are Serie A standard opponents.
"I went up against them with Leeds some years ago.
"They have bought several good players this summer, they are really a great team.
"There will certainly be a lot of people at the stadium as we're talking about England.
"It will be an interesting test for Napoli.
"The Bournemouth players are undoubtedly Serie A standard."
Bournemouth finished in ninth spot in the Premier League last term, picking up 46 points from their 38 matches, and the club boast a player familiar to Salerno in the shape of ex-Leeds midfielder Lewis Cook.
Napoli meanwhile came third in Serie A last term, booking a spot in the Champions League playoff round; the Italian giants are seeded and will discover their opponents during Friday's draw.