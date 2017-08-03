Bournemouth’s Players Are Serie A Standard – Nicola Salerno Expects Tough Test For Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United sporting director Nicola Salerno believes that Bournemouth will pose a tough test for Napoli in a friendly on Sunday and stressed his view that the Cherries undoubtedly have players of Serie A quality.



Eddie Howe's men are due to play host to Napoli on Sunday as both sides continue their preparations for their respective forthcoming campaigns.











Salerno, who worked as Leeds' sporting director under Massimo Cellino, has first hand experience of Bournemouth and is sure Napoli will be given a solid test.



"Against Bournemouth it will be a tough match", he said on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss.





Salerno is also sure Bournemouth are Serie A standard opponents .