06 October 2016

03/08/2017 - 14:41 BST

Confusion Over Reported Leeds United Move For Manchester United Talent

 




There is confusion over Leeds United signing left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Manchester United.

It has been claimed that the deal is done for Borthwick-Jackson to make the move to Elland Road and the loan will be finalised over the weekend, but not in time for the defender to feature at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.




But according to BBC Radio Leeds, Leeds have insisted they have made no approach for Borthwick-Jackson.

While the Whites make no bones about the fact they do admirer the young full-back, they are clear they have not launched a bid to take him to Elland Road.
 


Leeds are claimed to be looking to sign another three players in the transfer window, with the focus being on both ends of the pitch as head coach Thomas Christiansen is happy with his midfield options.

But it remains to be seen whether Borthwick-Jackson does join Leeds, with there now being confusion over whether a deal is on the cards and simply being kept under wraps by the Whites, who may fear competitors entering the fray, or whether no loan is in the works.

Borthwick-Jackson spent part of last season on loan in the Championship with Wolverhampton Wanderers. 
 