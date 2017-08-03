Confusion Over Reported Leeds United Move For Manchester United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





There is confusion over Leeds United signing left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Manchester United.



It has been claimed that the deal is done for Borthwick-Jackson to make the move to Elland Road and the loan will be finalised over the weekend, but not in time for the defender to feature at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.











But according to BBC Radio Leeds, Leeds have insisted they have made no approach for Borthwick-Jackson.



While the Whites make no bones about the fact they do admirer the young full-back, they are clear they have not launched a bid to take him to Elland Road.





Leeds are claimed to be looking to sign another three players in the transfer window, with the focus being on both ends of the pitch as head coach Thomas Christiansen is happy with his midfield options .