Cost of Transfer Leaving Leeds United Reluctant To Sign Target

Leeds United are being put off making a move for Bologna centre-back Filip Helander due to his £5m asking price, it has been claimed.



The Yorkshire giants are in the hunt for another central defender to boost their resources at the back, where Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Matthew Pennington are the only specialist centre-backs in the first team squad.











Helander is on the radar at Elland Road and has been linked with moving to the club to link up with international team-mate Jansson.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, what is giving Leeds pause for thought is the cost of taking Helander to England.





Helander is claimed to have a price tag of around the £5m mark, which is too rich for Leeds .