XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2017 - 17:13 BST

Cost of Transfer Leaving Leeds United Reluctant To Sign Target

 




Leeds United are being put off making a move for Bologna centre-back Filip Helander due to his £5m asking price, it has been claimed.

The Yorkshire giants are in the hunt for another central defender to boost their resources at the back, where Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Matthew Pennington are the only specialist centre-backs in the first team squad.




Helander is on the radar at Elland Road and has been linked with moving to the club to link up with international team-mate Jansson.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, what is giving Leeds pause for thought is the cost of taking Helander to England.
 


Helander is claimed to have a price tag of around the £5m mark, which is too rich for Leeds.

Bologna are willing to sell Helander for the right price due to an excess of centre-backs in their squad.

The Whites have also been linked with Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint, but price is also a concern with the 28-year-old, who is wanted too by another Championship side in the shape of Birmingham City.

It is unclear what Leeds' budget for another centre-back is.
 