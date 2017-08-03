I’m Hoping and Praying – Celtic Star Awaiting Injury Scan Result

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has revealed he is praying for his injury not to be too serious after he limped off during the Bhoys' 1-0 win over Rosenborg on Wednesday evening.
Brendan Rodgers' men produced a good performance in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier and booked a spot in the playoff round with a 1-0 aggregate victory over the Norwegian giants.
There was a negative though as centre-back Sviatchenko was forced off through injury with less than half an hour played, although Celtic coped well with losing the Dane.
Sviatchenko is now due to undergo a scan to assess the extent of his injury.
Hoping and praying for the result of the scan will be positive. Proud of the boys and the team🍀🙌🏻@celticfc pic.twitter.com/ZgwuhS5SHL— Erik Sviatchenko (@eriksviat) August 3, 2017
And the defender is hoping and praying that the scan result is positive as he looks to avoid time on the sidelines.
Sviatchenko took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself and wrote: "Hoping and praying for the result of the scan will be positive. [sic]
"Proud of the boys and the team", the defender added.
With Celtic's Scottish Premiership campaign due to start this coming weekend with a game against Hearts at Celtic Park, Sviatchenko will not want to be on the sidelines for long.