I’m Hoping and Praying – Celtic Star Awaiting Injury Scan Result

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has revealed he is praying for his injury not to be too serious after he limped off during the Bhoys' 1-0 win over Rosenborg on Wednesday evening.



Brendan Rodgers' men produced a good performance in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier and booked a spot in the playoff round with a 1-0 aggregate victory over the Norwegian giants.











There was a negative though as centre-back Sviatchenko was forced off through injury with less than half an hour played, although Celtic coped well with losing the Dane.



Sviatchenko is now due to undergo a scan to assess the extent of his injury.



Hoping and praying for the result of the scan will be positive. Proud of the boys and the team🍀🙌🏻@celticfc pic.twitter.com/ZgwuhS5SHL — Erik Sviatchenko (@eriksviat) August 3, 2017



And the defender is hoping and praying that the scan result is positive as he looks to avoid time on the sidelines .