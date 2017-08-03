XRegister
06 October 2016

03/08/2017 - 11:20 BST

Inter Up Financial Demands For Chelsea Wing Target

 




Inter Milan have raised the stakes in Chelsea’s pursuit of Italy winger Antonio Candreva this summer and are demanding more money to let him go.

The Nerazzurri have already frustrated one English club this summer, in Manchester United in their chase for Ivan Perisic with their high financial demands, and it seems Chelsea are set to join their Premier League rivals on the list.




Antonio Conte is keen to sign 30-year-old Italy winger Candreva from Inter and while coach Luciano Spalletti is not against selling him, the Inter deal-makers are keen to get the most out of any transfer.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer a fee of around €25m for the 30-year-old and have been hopeful that the figure would be good enough to get a deal over the line.
 


However, according to Italian daily Leggo, Inter have raised their price for Candreva and want to close out a deal with Chelsea for the winger for around the €40m mark.  

The Nerazzurri have demanded Chelsea offer another €15m in bonuses if they want to take Candreva to west London this summer and are prepared to take the negotiations down to the wire this month.

Conte is desperate to add fresh faces to his squad in the last month of the window, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to pay over the odds for the 30-year-old.

Manchester United are said to be looking at other options after Inter frustrated them in the negotiations for Perisic and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea do the same.
 