Juventus Firmly In Mix For Liverpool Target, Hold Further Agent Meeting

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has again been in touch with the agent of Liverpool target Jose Gimenez over a summer move.



The Uruguayan defender’s future has been under the scanner all summer because of interest from clubs in England and Italy.











Manchester United and Liverpool are believed to have been keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid man and even Roma are interested in snapping him up in the final month of the window.



But Juventus have been the ones who have been putting in the legwork to sign the defender and have been in regular contact with his agent over a deal to take him to Italy.





Last month his agent, Paco Casal, was spotted with Juventus sporting director Paratici and the two were discussing a deal to take Gimenez to the Bianconeri.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Paratici and Casal had one more meeting on Wednesday as Juventus continue to keep tabs on his situation at Atletico Madrid.



Gimenez is still undecided about leaving Atletico Madrid and has also not ruled out the possibility of putting pen to paper on a new contract with the club.



Atletico Madrid are also not keen to lose a player this summer as they won’t be allowed to replace him until January because of a transfer ban.

