Leeds United Swoop For Defensive Target Dubbed Highly Unlikely

Leeds United signing Sweden international centre-back Filip Helander from Bologna has been dubbed highly unlikely.
The Yorkshire giants are looking to bring in another central defender as they currently have just three specialist centre-backs in their first team squad and could suffer through injuries and suspensions.
Helander, a friend and international team-mate of Leeds defender Pontus Jansson, has been tipped as a potential solution to the Whites' need for another centre-back.
The defender's future at Serie A side Bologna is unclear due to the number of centre-backs on the club's books.
But though Leeds have not totally ruled out moving to sign Helander, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, such a swoop is highly unlikely.
Speculation is rife over just who Leeds are looking to bring in to bolster their defensive options.
The Elland Road outfit have also been linked with Bristol City's Aden Flint, but Birmingham City appear to be leading the race for the 28-year-old.