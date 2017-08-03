XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2017 - 12:32 BST

Leeds United Swoop For Defensive Target Dubbed Highly Unlikely

 




Leeds United signing Sweden international centre-back Filip Helander from Bologna has been dubbed highly unlikely.

The Yorkshire giants are looking to bring in another central defender as they currently have just three specialist centre-backs in their first team squad and could suffer through injuries and suspensions.




Helander, a friend and international team-mate of Leeds defender Pontus Jansson, has been tipped as a potential solution to the Whites' need for another centre-back.

The defender's future at Serie A side Bologna is unclear due to the number of centre-backs on the club's books.
 


But though Leeds have not totally ruled out moving to sign Helander, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, such a swoop is highly unlikely.

Speculation is rife over just who Leeds are looking to bring in to bolster their defensive options.

The Elland Road outfit have also been linked with Bristol City's Aden Flint, but Birmingham City appear to be leading the race for the 28-year-old.
 