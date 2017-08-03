Leeds United Swoop For Defensive Target Dubbed Highly Unlikely

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United signing Sweden international centre-back Filip Helander from Bologna has been dubbed highly unlikely.



The Yorkshire giants are looking to bring in another central defender as they currently have just three specialist centre-backs in their first team squad and could suffer through injuries and suspensions.











Helander, a friend and international team-mate of Leeds defender Pontus Jansson, has been tipped as a potential solution to the Whites' need for another centre-back.



The defender's future at Serie A side Bologna is unclear due to the number of centre-backs on the club's books.





But though Leeds have not totally ruled out moving to sign Helander, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, such a swoop is highly unlikely.