Leeds United Target Claimed To Have Had Head Turned

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has no doubt that Birmingham City and Leeds United target Aden Flint has had his head turned by the prospect of earning more elsewhere.



Flint has been linked with leaving Ashton Gate for much of the summer, but none of his suitors showed their hand until recently, with Birmingham making a bid for both the centre-back and his team-mate Joe Bryan.











The Robins rejected the bid, but Johnson feels Flint's head has been turned by interest from elsewhere and revealed a conversation with the defender's agent earlier this summer, when it was confirmed clubs were keen on the 28-year-old.



Johnson said at a press conference: "He's a good lad, Aden. He's definitely had his head turned, there's no question of a doubt about that.





" In the summer we had a conversation with the agent", Johnson continued.