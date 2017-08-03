XRegister
26 August 2015

26 August 2015

03/08/2017 - 15:23 BST

Leeds United Target Claimed To Have Had Head Turned

 




Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has no doubt that Birmingham City and Leeds United target Aden Flint has had his head turned by the prospect of earning more elsewhere.

Flint has been linked with leaving Ashton Gate for much of the summer, but none of his suitors showed their hand until recently, with Birmingham making a bid for both the centre-back and his team-mate Joe Bryan.




The Robins rejected the bid, but Johnson feels Flint's head has been turned by interest from elsewhere and revealed a conversation with the defender's agent earlier this summer, when it was confirmed clubs were keen on the 28-year-old.

Johnson said at a press conference: "He's a good lad, Aden. He's definitely had his head turned, there's no question of a doubt about that.
 


"In the summer we had a conversation with the agent", Johnson continued.

"The agent made it clear that there is interest, and if there is interest where Aden can maximise his earnings and his potential moving forward then they would be interested in exploring it", he added.

It remains to be seen if Birmingham will go in with an improved offer for Flint, or whether Leeds will choose to enter the fray for the centre-back.

While Bristol City are reportedly prepared to sell Flint, despite him playing in all 46 Championship matches for the club last season, they will only do so on their terms. 

Flint has a further three years on his contract at Ashton Gate.
 