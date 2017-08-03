Leeds United To Sign Manchester United Defender Too Late For Bolton Wanderers Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to take Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan, it has been claimed, but he will join too late to face Bolton Wanderers.



The Whites have been linked with Borthwick-Jackson at points throughout the summer and they are looking to strengthen their defensive options.











Now they appear to have closed the net on the Manchester United starlet as, according to Peak FM's Joe Rawson, the Whites are expected to complete a loan deal for Borthwick-Jackson over the weekend.



He would become the second defender loaned from a Premier League side after Matthew Pennington joined on a season-long deal from Everton.





It is claimed that Leeds will complete the signing of the Red Devil over the weekend, but the agreement will likely come too late for Borthwick-Jackson to be involved in the club's Championship opener at Bolton .