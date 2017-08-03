Liverpool Target Offered New Contract With €25m Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have offered to include a buy-out clause of just €25m if Liverpool and Juventus target Stefan de Vrij signs a new contract.



De Vrij is now into the final year of his contract at Lazio and has already attracted attention this summer, being linked with Liverpool, Juventus and Inter.











Lazio do not want to lose the Netherlands international, but have had difficulty in convincing him to sign a new contract, with De Vrij flirting with the idea of waiting until next summer and leaving on a free transfer.



Now Lazio are prepared to put a €25m release clause in any new deal, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





De Vrij would also earn €2.2m per year if he signed the contract, which would run until the summer of 2020 .