Manchester United Midfielder Pops Up On Roma’s Transfer Radar

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has emerged as a target for Roma during the summer transfer window.



With Roma unwilling to table any more improved offers for Riyad Mahrez, club sporting director Monchi has moved on to other options in the market.











The Giallorossi have already tabled a bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Mor, but the young Turkish winger is not the only name on the Spanish deal-maker’s list of targets.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are seriously considering making an offer for Manchester United creative midfielder Mata in the last month of the window.





His contract expires at the end of next season and as such the Italians believe he could be snapped up at an affordable fee, but Roma are wary about matching his wages at Manchester United.

Mata remains an option for Roma, but they would have to convince him to take a pay cut and there are no suggestions that the player wants to leave Manchester United.



He remains a key member of Jose Mourinho’s squad and Manchester United have been tipped to offer him a new deal over the course of the new campaign.

