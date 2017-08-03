Newcastle United Target Lucas Perez Ups Ante By Putting In Transfer Request

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target Lucas Perez has handed in a transfer request at Arsenal.



The striker is keen to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer after a season of frustration last term, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger preferring other options.











Wenger is willing to sell and has slapped an asking price of €15m on Perez's head, amid interest from Newcastle, Deportivo La Coruna, Sevilla and clubs in Germany and Turkey.



Now, according to Spanish radio station COPE, Perez has officially notified Arsenal of his desire to leave.





Although Arsenal are already willing to sell him, Perez has decided to make his desire to leave official and will hope it puts pressure on the Gunners to get a deal for him to leave done quickly .