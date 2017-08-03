Neymar Makes Difference – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Backs Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha sees no harm in Paris Saint-Germain spending an astronomical sum on signing a game changing player like Neymar.



La Liga have refused to accept PSG’s deposit of Neymar’s €222m release clause, but it is unlikely to stop one of the most astonishing transfers in the game’s history from happening.











PSG and Neymar are expected to apply for a provisional transfer certificate from FIFA and the club are expecting to announce the signature of the forward from Barcelona over the weekend.



The astronomical sums involved in the deal, including the fee and the player’s wage package, have attracted criticism, but Caixinha feels PSG are not wrong spending the money on a true superstar player such as Neymar.





He is confident that the Brazilian will make a difference to the Parisians this season.

Asked about the Neymar transfer, the Rangers boss said in a press conference: “You will see the difference in PSG this season to last.



“If you have money then spend it because players make the difference.”



Neymar signed a new five-year contract with Barcelona last year and the astronomical release clause was expected to be a deterrent to any club trying to sign him.

