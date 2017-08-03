Paris Saint-Germain’s Ambition Attracted Me – Neymar Completes Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Neymar has completed his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and says the French club's ambition made him want to move.



The Brazilian's €222m release clause at Barcelona was activated on Thursday and Neymar quickly proceeded to put pen to paper on a five-year contract in the French capital.











Neymar will also become the highest paid player in world football and the Brazil star is delighted to have moved to the Parc des Princes, revealing it was PSG's ambition which made him want to make the leap from Barcelona.



"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain", Neymar told his new club's official site.





" Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want", he continued.