Paris Saint-Germain’s Ambition Attracted Me – Neymar Completes Transfer

Neymar has completed his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and says the French club's ambition made him want to move.
The Brazilian's €222m release clause at Barcelona was activated on Thursday and Neymar quickly proceeded to put pen to paper on a five-year contract in the French capital.
Neymar will also become the highest paid player in world football and the Brazil star is delighted to have moved to the Parc des Princes, revealing it was PSG's ambition which made him want to make the leap from Barcelona.
"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain", Neymar told his new club's official site.
"Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want", he continued.
"Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings.
"I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge.
"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world", Neymar added.
PSG will present Neymar to the media on Friday at a press conference from 1pm CET, while he will then be introduced to the fans at 3.45pm CET.
The move is a big statement of intent on the part of PSG, who were dethroned as Ligue 1 champions last season by Monaco.