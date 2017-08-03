Please Anyone But Liverpool – Bundesliga Side’s Star Makes Champions League Draw Plea

Follow @insidefutbol





Hoffenheim defender Ermin Bicakcic admits he wants to avoid facing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side in the Champions League playoff round later this month.



The draw for the Champions League playoff round is set to take place on Friday and Hoffenheim are one of the clubs in the pot alongside teams such as Sevilla, Napoli, Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon.











Bicakcic admits that the luck of the draw can pit any team against his Hoffenheim side, but he has conceded that he wouldn’t like to take on Premier League giants Liverpool to decide their Champions League fate.



He believes Klopp will become a huge factor as the German coach is aware of the strengths and weaknesses of most Bundesliga teams and Liverpool will be even better prepared to take on Hoffenheim than other clubs would be.





Asked about the draw, the defender told German magazine Kicker: “It could be any team.

“I would only like to avoid Liverpool coached by Jurgen Klopp.



“And only because Klopp knows the German teams well and can prepare them even better against us.”



Klopp has stressed the importance of the European game so early in the campaign and has tailored Liverpool's pre-season preparations accordingly.

