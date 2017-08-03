XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/08/2017 - 15:39 BST

Rangers Confirm Rob Kiernan Departure, Defender Sold To Southend

 




Rangers have confirmed the departure of centre-back Rob Kiernan, who has joined Southend United on a three-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

Gers boss Pedro Caixinha has opted to offload the 26-year-old after revamping his central defensive options this summer and the Glasgow giants have confirmed that Kiernan has been sold to Southend.




The fee Rangers are banking for selling Kiernan to the League One club has not been disclosed.

Brought in by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, Kiernan made a total of 76 appearances for the Ibrox outfit across all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.
 


Kiernan was handed regular game time by Warburton, but Caixinha has opted for alternatives and sold the defender.

The centre-back was regularly criticised by Rangers fans for his performances in defence and opinion was split as to his effectiveness.

Now Kiernan will look to kick on with his career back in England as he bids to help Southend push for promotion from League One in the forthcoming campaign.

He is now new to Southend, having spent time on loan at the club in 2013.
 