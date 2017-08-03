Rangers Confirm Rob Kiernan Departure, Defender Sold To Southend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed the departure of centre-back Rob Kiernan, who has joined Southend United on a three-year deal, with the option of an additional year.



Gers boss Pedro Caixinha has opted to offload the 26-year-old after revamping his central defensive options this summer and the Glasgow giants have confirmed that Kiernan has been sold to Southend.











The fee Rangers are banking for selling Kiernan to the League One club has not been disclosed.



Brought in by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, Kiernan made a total of 76 appearances for the Ibrox outfit across all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.





Kiernan was handed regular game time by Warburton, but Caixinha has opted for alternatives and sold the defender .