X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/08/2017 - 12:40 BST

Rangers In Best Moment Since I Arrived – Pedro Caixinha

 




Pedro Caixinha has raised expectations at Rangers by saying in his view the Gers are in the best moment they have been in since he took charge.

The Portuguese opted to take over near the end of last season rather than in the summer so he could assess what was needed at Ibrox.




He has been busy in the transfer market this summer, but suffered an early setback as Rangers suffered their worst ever defeat in European football when being put out of the Europa League by minnows Progres Niederkorn.

But the Portuguese is happy with where he squad are heading into their Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell on Sunday.
 


"I can tell you that this is the best moment ever since I arrived. That shows the improvement", Caixinha said at a press conference.

"I know how massive this club is and we know what it means to represent Rangers. We know winning is the only option.

"We will treat every game as a final and we want to win every final.

"When I arrived here I assessed the squad. I wanted to bring character, men and personalities who could play here.

"I wanted players who knew how to control the game and the tempo of it. That is the main difference", he added.

Caixinha will be desperate for Rangers to close the gap on Celtic this season and the Portuguese will hope the Gers can make a positive start to their league campaign by putting Motherwell to the sword at Fir Park.
 