Rangers In Best Moment Since I Arrived – Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha has raised expectations at Rangers by saying in his view the Gers are in the best moment they have been in since he took charge.



The Portuguese opted to take over near the end of last season rather than in the summer so he could assess what was needed at Ibrox.











He has been busy in the transfer market this summer, but suffered an early setback as Rangers suffered their worst ever defeat in European football when being put out of the Europa League by minnows Progres Niederkorn.



But the Portuguese is happy with where he squad are heading into their Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell on Sunday.





" I can tell you that this is the best moment ever since I arrived. That shows the improvement", Caixinha said at a press conference.