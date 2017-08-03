Rejected Arsenal and PSG Offers Show Difficulty of Barcelona Doing Deal For French Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to have failed with offers for Borussia Dortmund talent Ousmane Dembele this summer.



The Bundesliga outfit do not want to lose Dembele, who impressed in his first season at the club last term, but are under siege, with the situation only expected to become more difficult as Barcelona push for his signature.











He registered 21 assists and ten goals in 49 games for Dortmund in all competitions last term and is increasingly viewed by Barcelona as a replacement for PSG bound Neymar.



But in a sign of how tough doing the deal may be, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Dortmund have already turned down bids from Arsenal and PSG for Dembele this summer.





And with the 20-year-old under contract in Germany until 2021, Dortmund are likely to drive a hard bargain if they are forced to lose Dembele to Barcelona .