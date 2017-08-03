Released Leeds United Youngster Bounces Back Into Game, Signs For National League North Outfit

Billy Whitehouse has bounced back into football following his departure from Leeds United.
The defender-cum-midfielder left Elland Road earlier this summer after failing to make an impact after arriving from Doncaster Rovers.
Now he has linked up with National League North side Alfreton Town, penning a deal to run for the whole of the 2017/18 campaign.
Former Leeds boss Garry Monk did hand Whitehouse a senior Whites appearance last season as he played for the club in the FA Cup against Sutton United.
Whitehouse also had a loan spell at National League outfit Guiseley last season.
The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Doncaster, but could not cement a spot in the club's first team squad and was offloaded to Leeds last summer.
He put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Elland Road.
Whitehouse was on trial at League Two club Port Vale earlier this summer.