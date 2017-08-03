Released Leeds United Youngster Bounces Back Into Game, Signs For National League North Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Billy Whitehouse has bounced back into football following his departure from Leeds United.



The defender-cum-midfielder left Elland Road earlier this summer after failing to make an impact after arriving from Doncaster Rovers.











Now he has linked up with National League North side Alfreton Town, penning a deal to run for the whole of the 2017/18 campaign.



Former Leeds boss Garry Monk did hand Whitehouse a senior Whites appearance last season as he played for the club in the FA Cup against Sutton United.





Whitehouse also had a loan spell at National League outfit Guiseley last season .