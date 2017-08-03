XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2017 - 15:50 BST

Released Leeds United Youngster Bounces Back Into Game, Signs For National League North Outfit

 




Billy Whitehouse has bounced back into football following his departure from Leeds United.

The defender-cum-midfielder left Elland Road earlier this summer after failing to make an impact after arriving from Doncaster Rovers.




Now he has linked up with National League North side Alfreton Town, penning a deal to run for the whole of the 2017/18 campaign.

Former Leeds boss Garry Monk did hand Whitehouse a senior Whites appearance last season as he played for the club in the FA Cup against Sutton United.
 


Whitehouse also had a loan spell at National League outfit Guiseley last season.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Doncaster, but could not cement a spot in the club's first team squad and was offloaded to Leeds last summer.

He put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Elland Road.

Whitehouse was on trial at League Two club Port Vale earlier this summer.
 