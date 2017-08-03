Roma Unlikely To Make Further Bids For Arsenal Wing Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi is unlikely to raise his last offer for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, who has also been linked with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, this summer.



Mahrez has been a top target for Roma this summer and the Spanish deal-maker worked hard over the course of the last few weeks to reach an agreement with Leicester.











The Algerian did agree a contract with Roma and has been keen to move to Italy, but Leicester’s financial demands to sell the winger have been too high for Roma.



The Foxes have already knocked back a €35m offer from Roma and according to Italian daily Leggo, Leicester are unlikely to receive another improved bid from the Giallorossi.





Monchi has drawn a line in the sand for Mahrez and is unlikely to return to the negotiating table with Leicester with another offer for the 26-year-old winger.

The Roma sporting director has already moved on to the other targets and is now trying to work out a deal to sign Turkish winger Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund.



Mahrez is still in Roma’s thoughts, but Leicester would have to accept their last offer if there is any hope of the deal reviving in the last month of the transfer window.



The Leicester winger is also on Arsenal’s radar, but the Gunners have yet to decisively enter the chase.

