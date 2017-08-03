XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2017 - 11:24 BST

Roma Unlikely To Make Further Bids For Arsenal Wing Target

 




Roma sporting director Monchi is unlikely to raise his last offer for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, who has also been linked with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, this summer.

Mahrez has been a top target for Roma this summer and the Spanish deal-maker worked hard over the course of the last few weeks to reach an agreement with Leicester.




The Algerian did agree a contract with Roma and has been keen to move to Italy, but Leicester’s financial demands to sell the winger have been too high for Roma.

The Foxes have already knocked back a €35m offer from Roma and according to Italian daily Leggo, Leicester are unlikely to receive another improved bid from the Giallorossi.
 


Monchi has drawn a line in the sand for Mahrez and is unlikely to return to the negotiating table with Leicester with another offer for the 26-year-old winger.  

The Roma sporting director has already moved on to the other targets and is now trying to work out a deal to sign Turkish winger Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund.

Mahrez is still in Roma’s thoughts, but Leicester would have to accept their last offer if there is any hope of the deal reviving in the last month of the transfer window.

The Leicester winger is also on Arsenal’s radar, but the Gunners have yet to decisively enter the chase.
 