03/08/2017 - 11:06 BST

Sign That Shows Liverpool Considering Selling Philippe Coutinho To Barcelona

 




Barcelona have already met Liverpool representatives twice for talks over a deal for Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

With Neymar on his way towards joining Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are moving quickly to get their targets in by the end of the transfer window.




Coutinho is one of the top names on their agenda at the moment and they already have an agreement in place with the player over a potential switch to the Nou Camp.

Liverpool have maintained that the midfielder is not for sale, but privately they have reportedly slipped in their financial demands for a deal to sell Coutinho this summer.
 


And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, their willingness to sell the 25-year-old is evident from the fact that representatives from the club have already met Barcelona twice over a deal for Coutinho.  

Coutinho has privately expressed his desire to join Barcelona to Jurgen Klopp and while the Liverpool manager has insisted that he won’t sell his star player, he could understand that a deal could be on the cards.

Barcelona have already parked a high powered delegation including club technical secretary Robert Fernandez in England and are set to hold more talks with the Reds over the next few days.

And the Catalan giants are quietly confident of snaring Coutinho away from Liverpool by the end of this month.
 