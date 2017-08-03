Southampton Legend Calms Nerves Over Liverpool Target Virgil van Dijk Staying

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier believes if Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk does stay at the club then there is no reason he cannot enjoy a good season with the Saints.



Van Dijk is trying to force an exit from St. Mary's amid strong interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who were forced to abandon their efforts to sign the defender earlier this summer when Southampton accused the Reds of illegal tapping up.











Some Southampton fans are concerned about how Van Dijk might perform if he is kept at the club against his will.



But Saints legend Le Tissier feels there is no reason why the Dutchman cannot continue to do the business, just as Morgan Schneiderlin did when he was kept despite wanting to leave.





"The season Morgan kicked up a fuss pre-season, he stayed and was excellent", Le Tissier wrote on Twitter, in response to fan concerns over Van Dijk .