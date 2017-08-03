This Is Most Important Thing – Rangers Director of Football On Key Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers director of football Mark Allen is focused on improving the scouting and recruitment process of the club going forward.



The former Manchester City academy director has been roped in by Rangers after an extensive process where a number of candidates were looked at for the director of football role.











Allen is expected to put in the blueprint for Rangers going forward in terms of plans for the academy and the first team, but he admits his key area of focus is recruitment at the moment.



The Scottish giants have been criticised over the last year for their thought process behind signing players and even the new manager Pedro Caixinha has come under fire after Rangers failed to move forward in the Europa League qualifiers.





Allen is focused on improving that side of the club and admits that he is looking forward to putting in place a proper scouting and recruitment process in order to identify players for the club.

He told the club’s official website: “I think the most important thing for me is to make sure we have a very solid and robust scouting and recruitment arena and that will be my primary focus.



“I am already under way with that, I have been doing a little bit in the background before I officially started the job in terms of establishing what I believe is a proper scouting and recruitment environment.



“Together with our supporters this is the life blood of the club.



“We need to be sure we are identifying players who are Rangers players and fit the profile of a Rangers player and who want to play for Rangers.”

