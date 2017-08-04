XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/08/2017 - 12:59 BST

Agent of Liverpool Linked Emre Mor Arrives In Italy For Talks Over Serie A Switch

 




The race for Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor is hotting up after his agent arrived in Italy for talks.

Liverpool have been linked with being keen on Mor, but it is Serie A sides who are making the running in a bid to snap him up this summer.




Fiorentina have made clear they are willing to pay €12m for Mor, while Roma are looking at the wide-man as an alternative to Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, for whom they have not yet been able to agree a deal.

Inter are also keen on Mor and, according to Sky Italia, the Dortmund star's agent has arrived in Italy for talks with the Nerazzurri.
 


Inter's preferred approach is to put a deal in place with the player first before then trying to reach an agreement with Dortmund.

Mor only joined the German giants last summer, but struggled for game time and is now expected to move on.

It had initially been suggested Dortmund would look to loan out Mor, but now a permanent sale appears to be on the cards.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will move to enter the race, or whether Mor's future will be in Serie A.
 