Agent of Liverpool Linked Emre Mor Arrives In Italy For Talks Over Serie A Switch

The race for Borussia Dortmund winger Emre Mor is hotting up after his agent arrived in Italy for talks.



Liverpool have been linked with being keen on Mor, but it is Serie A sides who are making the running in a bid to snap him up this summer.











Fiorentina have made clear they are willing to pay €12m for Mor, while Roma are looking at the wide-man as an alternative to Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, for whom they have not yet been able to agree a deal.



Inter are also keen on Mor and, according to Sky Italia, the Dortmund star's agent has arrived in Italy for talks with the Nerazzurri.





Inter's preferred approach is to put a deal in place with the player first before then trying to reach an agreement with Dortmund .