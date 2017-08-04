XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/08/2017 - 22:48 BST

Bad News For Arsenal’s Thomas Lemar Chase Despite Monaco’s Move For Rachid Ghezzal

 




Monaco may be close to signing former Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, but they still do not want to sell Thomas Lemar to Arsenal.

Ghezzal is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Lyon earlier this summer and despite being linked with several clubs, notably in Serie A, is set to stay in Ligue 1 with champions Monaco.




Arsenal fans had hoped Monaco bringing in a winger would mean that the principality club would agree to sell Lemar to Arsenal.

But according to French TV programme Telefoot, Monaco still have no intention of selling Lemar.
 


Leonardo Jardim's side are desperate to keep hold of Lemar after losing so many key players already this summer, while they could also yet lose striker Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal have been working overtime in an effort to put a deal to take Lemar to the Emirates Stadium in place.

So far though Arsene Wenger's side have come up short and the odds may now be firmly against the Gunners snapping up the Monaco wide-man.
 