Bad News For Arsenal’s Thomas Lemar Chase Despite Monaco’s Move For Rachid Ghezzal

Monaco may be close to signing former Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, but they still do not want to sell Thomas Lemar to Arsenal.



Ghezzal is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Lyon earlier this summer and despite being linked with several clubs, notably in Serie A, is set to stay in Ligue 1 with champions Monaco.











Arsenal fans had hoped Monaco bringing in a winger would mean that the principality club would agree to sell Lemar to Arsenal.



But according to French TV programme Telefoot, Monaco still have no intention of selling Lemar.





Leonardo Jardim's side are desperate to keep hold of Lemar after losing so many key players already this summer, while they could also yet lose striker Kylian Mbappe.