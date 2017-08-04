XRegister
04/08/2017 - 11:51 BST

Barcelona To Pay Full Buy-Out Clause of Liverpool Linked Defender

 




Liverpool linked Inigo Martinez is on his way to Barcelona as the Catalan giants flex their muscles following the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona received Neymar's €222m buy-out clause on Thursday and the Brazilian signed for PSG just hours later.




The Catalan giants are now strengthening and, according to Catalan daily Sport, have informed Real Sociedad they are to pay Martinez's €32m release clause.

Martinez is now putting the finishing touches to a contract with Barcelona which will run until 2022.
 


Camp Nou boss Ernesto Valverde is convinced Martinez can slot into the Barcelona side and cut the mustard at the highest level.

The centre-back has not been short of admirers and has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Inter this summer.

But Barcelona have wasted no time in securing the 26-year-old and are putting the cash received for Neymar to good use.

Martinez is a product of Real Sociedad's youth system and has been capped by Spain at senior level.
 