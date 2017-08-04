Barcelona To Pay Full Buy-Out Clause of Liverpool Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked Inigo Martinez is on his way to Barcelona as the Catalan giants flex their muscles following the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.



Barcelona received Neymar's €222m buy-out clause on Thursday and the Brazilian signed for PSG just hours later.











The Catalan giants are now strengthening and, according to Catalan daily Sport, have informed Real Sociedad they are to pay Martinez's €32m release clause.



Martinez is now putting the finishing touches to a contract with Barcelona which will run until 2022.





Camp Nou boss Ernesto Valverde is convinced Martinez can slot into the Barcelona side and cut the mustard at the highest level .