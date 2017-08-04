Celtic Showing Interest In Toulouse Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are interested in snapping up Toulouse midfielder Yann Bodiger.



Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has been tipped to make another signing in advance of Celtic's Champions League playoff round tie against FC Astana as he looks to deepen his options.











According to Yahoo Sport France, Toulouse schemer Bodiger is firmly on Celtic's radar.



Rodgers rates the 22-year-old Frenchman and Celtic could move to try to take him to Scotland this summer.





Bodiger is a product of Toulouse's youth system and made his debut for the club in 2014, quickly going on to establish himself in the first team squad.