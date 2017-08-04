XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/08/2017 - 22:36 BST

Don’t See It – Agent Doesn’t Believe In Chelsea Signing Inter Winger

 




Antonio Candreva's agent does not believe his client will be swapping Inter for Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is claimed to be keen on the winger and wants to add him to the ranks of the English champions at Stamford Bridge.




But Chelsea have yet to do a deal for Candreva and the winger's agent, Federico Pastorello, cannot see such an agreement being reached because his client is so important to the Nerazzurri.

The agent also revealed his client has a good relationship with new Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.
 


"He is a cornerstone of Inter and I do not see him leaving", Pastorello told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

"He is getting on very well with Luciano Spalletti."

It had appeared just weeks ago that Inter could lose two wingers in the shape of Candreva, to Chelsea, and Ivan Perisic, to Manchester United.

But now the odds are in favour of both players still being at the San Siro by the time the transfer window slams shut later this summer, something which would be a big boost to Spalletti and his plans for the season.
 