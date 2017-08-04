Don’t See It – Agent Doesn’t Believe In Chelsea Signing Inter Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Candreva's agent does not believe his client will be swapping Inter for Chelsea this summer.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is claimed to be keen on the winger and wants to add him to the ranks of the English champions at Stamford Bridge.











But Chelsea have yet to do a deal for Candreva and the winger's agent, Federico Pastorello, cannot see such an agreement being reached because his client is so important to the Nerazzurri.



The agent also revealed his client has a good relationship with new Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.





"He is a cornerstone of Inter and I do not see him leaving", Pastorello told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.