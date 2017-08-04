XRegister
04/08/2017 - 22:18 BST

He Feels It’s Time To Leave – Agent of Everton and Manchester United Target Leander Dendoncker Speaks

 




The agent of Everton and Manchester United target Leander Dendoncker has admitted his client is keen to leave Belgian giants Anderlecht this summer, even though the club do not wish to let him go.

Dendoncker is a man in demand this summer as a number of clubs have taken note of his undoubted potential, showcased at Anderlecht last term.




Manchester United and Everton are spearing the Premier League's interest, while Paris Saint-Germain have eyed taking him to the Parc des Princes, and RB Leipzig want him playing Bundesliga football.

Anderlecht are desperate to keep hold of the 22-year-old, but Dendoncker's agent has revealed the midfielder feels the time as come to leave.
 


"Anderlecht want to keep him, but the boy wants a new challenge", Christophe Henrotay told French outlet Foot Mercato.

"Let's wait and see if a good solution can be found with the club, but it seems difficult", he added.

It has been claimed that if Anderlecht are to sell the midfielder then a bid of €35m will have to be sent to Belgium.

Dendoncker came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht and helped the club win the Belgian league title last season.
 