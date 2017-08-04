He Feels It’s Time To Leave – Agent of Everton and Manchester United Target Leander Dendoncker Speaks

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Everton and Manchester United target Leander Dendoncker has admitted his client is keen to leave Belgian giants Anderlecht this summer, even though the club do not wish to let him go.



Dendoncker is a man in demand this summer as a number of clubs have taken note of his undoubted potential, showcased at Anderlecht last term.











Manchester United and Everton are spearing the Premier League's interest, while Paris Saint-Germain have eyed taking him to the Parc des Princes, and RB Leipzig want him playing Bundesliga football.



Anderlecht are desperate to keep hold of the 22-year-old, but Dendoncker's agent has revealed the midfielder feels the time as come to leave.





"Anderlecht want to keep him, but the boy wants a new challenge", Christophe Henrotay told French outlet Foot Mercato.