06 October 2016

04/08/2017 - 13:54 BST

He’s Very Good – Leeds United Boss Ups Speculation Over Move For Manchester United Talent

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has added to speculation the Whites will sign Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Manchester United by dubbing the left-back "a very good player".

The Whites have been reportedly moving to take Borthwick-Jackson on loan, though Leeds insist they have yet to make an approach for the defender.




Nevertheless, Leeds are keen to make defensive additions and Christiansen wants to bring in another left-back option.

He told BBC Radio Leeds at a press conference: "It [another left-back] is sometrhing we are working on and hopefully we will have some information soon."
 


Christiansen was then asked about Borthwick-Jackson and replied: "I have seen him a few times.

"He is a very good player and home grown, which is very important."

The ball now looks to be firmly in Leeds' court over making an approach for Borthwick-Jackson, but it remains to be seen if Manchester United look for any guarantees over the amount of playing time their talent would receive at Elland Road.

Borthwick-Jackson spent time on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers last term, but made just a handful of appearances.
 