06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/08/2017 - 14:24 BST

Hoffenheim Won’t Have Wanted Liverpool Draw Indicates Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dubbed his side's Champions League playoff round tie against Hoffenheim "interesting" and believes the Reds would have been a team the Bundesliga club would have wanted to avoid.

Klopp's men have been given the task of putting a team that finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season out over two legs to reach the Champions League group stage and the Liverpool boss says he was not surprised by the draw.




He believes taking on his countrymen will not be easy, but asked Liverpool fans to remember that Hoffenheim will not have wanted to draw the Reds.

"Very interesting. Actually, it was exactly what I expected when I had a look – if there’s a choice we always seem to take the German team! Sorry!" Klopp told his club's official site.
 


"It was clear from the first moment when we knew who we could face that there would be no easy game. It’s Hoffenheim and that’s for sure not an easy game", he continued.

"But we should always not forget what they thought in the moment they saw the draw – it’s not the best thing they could get.

"I’m completely fine with it, happy to know and now we can start preparing. [They are a] strong side, how everybody can imagine. When you are fourth in Germany you are a strong side."

Hoffenheim will carry no surprises for Klopp due to his extensive Bundesliga managerial experience and the Reds will start the tie as favourites to progress to the group stage of the Champions League.

Liverpool round off their pre-season preparations on Saturay by playing Athletic Bilbao.
 