Ian Cathro’s Next Club Will Get Very Good Manager – Brendan Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers feels the next club to appoint Ian Cathro will be gaining a very good manager.



Hearts recently sacked Cathro after a dismal eight months in charge at Tynecastle as they decided they could not afford to go into the new Scottish Premiership season with the 31-year-old in charge.











Cathro has been tipped to return to the game as part of Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Nuno's backroom staff, but Rodgers has no doubt the young tactician will have another crack at management.



And Rodgers feels Cathro will have learned from his Hearts experience in the spotlight, which means his next club will be getting a top notch boss.





" He'll learn from it and clearly go on and get another job", the Celtic manager said in a press conference when asked about Cathro.