It’s Not Complex Recovery – Celtic Star Erik Sviatchenko Issues Injury Message

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has promised to be back fit as quickly as he can after he was ruled out for six weeks with injury.
Sviatchenko picked up the niggle during Celtic's 1-0 Champions League win away at Rosenborg earlier this week and he was hoping scans would not show a serious issue.
But Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has estimated a six-week recovery period, meaning the centre-back will miss Celtic's Champions League playoff round tie against FC Astana.
Sviatchenko is confident he will be back soon and explained the recovery is not complex.
He took to Twitter to write: "Gutted to miss the next exciting weeks with an injury.
"It's a very straight forward recovery and I'll be back asap", Sviatchenko added.
The news of Sviatchenko's injury is unwelcome for Celtic boss Rodgers, who already has centre-back Dedryck Boyata out until September.
Against Rosenborg, Sviatchenko was replaced by a midfielder in the shape of Israeli Nir Bitton and Rodgers must work out how to cover for the Dane's absence during both legs of the cruch tie against FC Astana.