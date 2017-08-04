It’s Not Complex Recovery – Celtic Star Erik Sviatchenko Issues Injury Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has promised to be back fit as quickly as he can after he was ruled out for six weeks with injury.



Sviatchenko picked up the niggle during Celtic's 1-0 Champions League win away at Rosenborg earlier this week and he was hoping scans would not show a serious issue.











But Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has estimated a six-week recovery period, meaning the centre-back will miss Celtic's Champions League playoff round tie against FC Astana.



Sviatchenko is confident he will be back soon and explained the recovery is not complex.





He took to Twitter to write: "Gutted to miss the next exciting weeks with an injury .