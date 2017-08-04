It’s Not Good News – Jurgen Klopp Comments On Adam Lallana Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be without midfielder Adam Lallana for all August and September, due to the player suffering a thigh injury.



Lallana picked up the knock during Liverpool's Audi Cup final defeat against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and the Reds have now assessed his injury.











The news is not good for the club and Klopp will have to make do without Lallana for around two months, as Liverpool's medical team bid to nurse him back to full health.



Klopp told Liverpool's official site: "This is certainly not news we would have wanted.





" Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September", Klopp explained.