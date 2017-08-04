Leeds United Midfielder Signs New Contract

Leeds United have announced that midfielder Kalvin Phillips has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.
Phillips has committed himself to Leeds until the summer of 2021, removing any doubts over how central to the club's plans he is.
A product of Leeds' youth system, Phillips made his debut for the club against Wolves in 2015 and went on to feature on 40 occasions in the 2016/17 campaign as he cemented himself in the first team squad.
Phillips is delighted to have signed a new contract with Leeds and is now setting his sights on helping the Whites to win promotion to the Premier League.
"I am really pleased to commit my future to Leeds United before the start of an exciting new season", he told the club's official site.
"I joined the club when I was 14 and grew up in Leeds, so to sign a contract extension is an honour for me and I’m looking forward to helping the club get back to where it belongs", Phillips added.
Leeds start the new season this coming weekend with a trip to face Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, in what is new head coach Thomas Christiansen's first competitive match in charge of the Whites.