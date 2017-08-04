Leeds United Midfielder Signs New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have announced that midfielder Kalvin Phillips has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.



Phillips has committed himself to Leeds until the summer of 2021, removing any doubts over how central to the club's plans he is.











A product of Leeds' youth system, Phillips made his debut for the club against Wolves in 2015 and went on to feature on 40 occasions in the 2016/17 campaign as he cemented himself in the first team squad.



Phillips is delighted to have signed a new contract with Leeds and is now setting his sights on helping the Whites to win promotion to the Premier League.





" I am really pleased to commit my future to Leeds United before the start of an exciting new season", he told the club's official site.