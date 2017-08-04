Leeds United “More Than Capable” of Top Six Finish Says Confident Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are more than capable of finishing in the top six in the Championship, Eunan O'Kane believes.



The Whites started last term as little fancied contenders to finish in the playoff spots, but came desperately close to doing so under now former head coach Garry Monk.











Only a late season slump in form meant that Leeds dropped down to finish in seventh spot.



New Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has made clear that he expects new head coach Thomas Christiansen to lead the Whites to a top six finish this season as a minimum target and O'Kane thinks the squad are capable of doing the business.





" We're more than capable", he said in a press conference when asked if Leeds are capable of a top six finish.