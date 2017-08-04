XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/08/2017 - 21:55 BST

Manchester United Talent Having Leeds United Medical

 




Manchester United full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is undergoing a medical with Leeds United this evening.

The Whites are moving to take the left-back from Old Trafford to Elland Road on a loan deal to bolster their full-back options ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign.




Manchester United are keen to loan Borthwick-Jackson out in order to kick forward his development and will hope he can enjoy regular game time at Leeds.

The deal is almost done and, according to Peak FM, Borthwick-Jackson is having a medical this evening
 


He is expected to then sign a loan agreement with the Whites.

Leeds have been looking to add a left-back to the squad since losing Charlie Taylor, who refused to sign a new contract earlier this summer and left for Premier League side Burnley.

Borthwick-Jackson spent part of last season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, meaning playing in the Championship will not be new to the full-back.
 