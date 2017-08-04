Manchester United Talent Having Leeds United Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is undergoing a medical with Leeds United this evening.



The Whites are moving to take the left-back from Old Trafford to Elland Road on a loan deal to bolster their full-back options ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign.











Manchester United are keen to loan Borthwick-Jackson out in order to kick forward his development and will hope he can enjoy regular game time at Leeds.



The deal is almost done and, according to Peak FM, Borthwick-Jackson is having a medical this evening





He is expected to then sign a loan agreement with the Whites.