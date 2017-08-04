Not Unrealistic To Expect Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers To Do This – Andy Walker

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Walker believes it is a realistic expectation of Pedro Caixinha at Rangers this season to lead the Gers to a trophy.



Caixinha has strengthened heavily in the summer transfer window, but suffered an early blow when Rangers were dumped out of the Europa League by minnows Progres Niederkorn.











Walker does not believe Rangers have enough to overhaul his former club Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, though he does expect the Gers to be closer to their rivals than was the case last season.



The former striker however feels it is not unrealistic to expect Caixinha to be able to deliver a domestic cup for Rangers, especially as in recent years a number of sides other than Celtic have lifted cup silverware.





Walker said on Sky Sports News HQ: " In reality, success for Rangers this season will be getting second place, getting closer to Celtic and possibly winning a cup.