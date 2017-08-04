XRegister
06 October 2016

04/08/2017 - 14:12 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Ready To Leave Arsenal Trailing In Midfielder Race

 




Paris Saint-Germain are bidding to follow up the signing of Neymar by bringing in midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from Nice.

Seri has attracted interest from Arsenal, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur so far this summer, while Swansea City recently put in a bid to take him from the French south coast, and Roma too have tried their luck with an offer.




Nice are clear that Seri won't leave for less than €40m and proposals from Swansea and Roma have been rejected due to being only half that figure.

According to French daily Le Parisien, PSG are now ready to make their move for the player, even though the dust has not yet settled on their €222m capture of Neymar from Barcelona.
 


It is claimed that while Nice are continuing to hold to the €40m clause, they may be tempted to deal for €30m and PSG could try their luck with a lower offer.

Despite several clubs being keen, it is Arsenal who are suggested to be serious players in the chase, but the Gunners have been slow to take action and PSG believe they can leave Arsene Wenger's men trailing by moving soon for Seri.

Nice paid just €700,000 to sign Seri and could be set to make a big profit this summer.
 